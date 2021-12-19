9th edition of PILF to be held online from Dec 21 to 23

PUNE The ninth edition of the Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) will take place from December 21 to 23. Like last year, this year too the festival will be held online due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to Dr Manjiri Prabhu, the city-based novelist and the festival founder and director.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The basic objective of the festival is to celebrate the ‘Word’ in all forms, to facilitate a direct connect between authors and the readers and to create an inspirational platform for all creative people - at all levels of their careers, thereby promoting the culture of knowledge-based reading and learned appreciation of various arts and craft. Our partnership with Crossword Bookstores is now in its 9th year and the Salzburg Global Seminar has continued into its 6th year,” said Prabhu.

This year the social theme of the festival is ‘Power Of The Golden Years’ (Senior Citizens) which is empowering the senior citizens with some sessions are dedicated to it. There will be over 150 Speakers, and more than 70 sessions taking place in three different online studios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}