9th National Blind Judo Championship: National glory conquered; Pune judokas need sponsor support for international success

Pune: Pune judo players showed their mettle by winning gold at the 9th National Blind Judo Championship at Lucknow but road for international glory looks difficult as judo players search sponsors for their trips.

Renuka Salve (70kg) and Laxmi Jadhav (78kg) who earned top spots in their respective bouts have qualified to represent India at international tournaments — International Para Judo Antalya Cup, Turkey (April 5-10); IBSA Junior Grand Prix, Baku, Azerbaijan (May 20-28) and Judo Grand Prix, Walsall, England (June 16-19).

The players may have to miss the events in Turkey and Baku for lack of sponsors. However, coach Rachana Dopeshwar is using her money and seeking sponsors to ensure the girls get a chance to participate in the England contest.

The Pune Blind School had sponsored the girls for the England tournament in 2019.

“The girls will be unable to take part in the first tournament at Turkey scheduled for the first week of April because of lack of funds and visa issue. I am trying to get sponsors for the Baku tournament (May 20-28) and will do my best to take these girls to Judo Grand Prix, Walsall, England (June 16-19),” said Dopeshwar.

Dopeshwar trains judo players for free. While Salve is completely blind, Jadhav is partially blind as she cannot see in the sunlight. In her cause, Dopeshwar is supported by Vijay Barate, founder of Shyadhri National School, Warje and Jayant Pawar, founder of Solaris Club, Kothrud, who both have provided Dopeshwar space for training for free.

“I am grateful to them (Vijay Brate and Jayant Pawar) for their support as these judo players are getting a chance to perform and could get a job under the sports quota,” said Dopeshwar.

Jadhav and Salve won their gold bout via Ippon move under 10 seconds. Ippon is a move that gives players highest point.

“I am happy with my performance, but my aim is to shine at international tournaments as well,” said Jadhav.

“I want to perform consistently and win medal at the international level. I have to focus on my fitness as well,” said Salve.

Six more medals for Pune players

Ashita Dalvi (40kg) clinched gold while Tanishka Maske (49kg), Pallavi Kamble (52 kg), Shubham Nimbalkar (66 kg), Omkar Mokashi (73kg) and Ashutosh Korde (81kg) earned bronze medals respectively.

“I am happy with their performance but my mission is to make them win top spots at international tournaments. Only Sonali Wajge did not earn a medal but she had to face a tough round bout against Kokila (Haryana player, probable for 2021 paralympic),” said Dopeshwar.

Caption for pic: (Standing from left) Shubham Nimbalkar, Rachana Dopeshwar (coach), Munawar Anzar (international judo referee ), Omkar Mokashi and Ashutosh Korde. (Sitting from left) Sonali Wajge, Laxmi Jadhav, Pallavi Kamble, Ashita Dalvi, Renuka Salve and Tanishka Maske.