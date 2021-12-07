Home / Cities / Pune News / AAP alleges PMC engineers given fake diplomas, seeks enquiry
AAP members alleged that many of the candidates who were selected for the post of a junior engineer were directly relates to either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
As per PMC recruitment rules, 25 per cent junior engineers are recruited from the existing employees who have an engineering diploma. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded an enquiry of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) junior engineer recruitment process.

As per PMC recruitment rules, 25 per cent junior engineers are recruited from the existing employees who have an engineering diploma.

AAP’s Abhijit More said, “The PMC had published a list of qualifying employees, but 18 candidates have done their diploma from the JRN university in Rajasthan. The question is- when did the candidates get the time to attend a full-time course if they were PMC employees. There are no records of any study leave.”

“When Prakash Jawadekar was the human resource minister, he had cancelled all the degrees and diplomas from JRN college on December 18, 2017. Despite knowing that, the selection committee approved all these forms,” added More.

AAP demanded to conduct a detailed enquiry of this recruitment process and file a police complaint against those who are producing fake engineering diploma certificates.

The administration did not comment on the issue when contacted.

