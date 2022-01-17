AAP raises doubts over PMC’s new garbage processing proposal

PUNE The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged the Pune Municipal Corporation is paying double the amount to the contractor than the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

The PMC plans to hand over the money to the Pune cantonment for garbage disposal.

The PMC has put the proposal before the general body to give Rs443 per tonne for garbage disposal to the contractor but the same contractor working with PCB is getting Rs277 per tonne, say AAP leaders.

Vijay Kumbhar, AAP’s state convener, said, “PMC has put a proposal before the general body. The civic body plans to give funding to increase the capacity of the garbage plant which is run by the Pune cantonment. But many things are not clear in the proposal.”

Kumbhar raised the question of whether it is legally possible to give funds to another local body for doing garbage disposal? Even it is not mentioned in the docket exactly how much capacity the contractor will increase?

Kumbhar blamed that it is proved many times that corruption happening in the garbage disposal department. “This is another new scam which the ruling party planning to execute and we oppose it.

