Absconding ASI arrested by ACB sleuths in bribery case

PUNE The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested assistant sub-inspector Ashok Balkrishna Desai, in connection with the ₹one lakh bribery case involving police sub-inspector Hema Salunke, attached to Sangvi police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate. PSI Salunke was arrested on Thursday.

She has been charged for allegedly accepting bribe to not register a rape case. Her colleague, ASI Desai, fled from the station premises on Thursday.

According to police, an application was received to lodge a rape case against a 42-year-old man at Sangvi police station. PSI Hema Salunke was investigating the case and alongwith Desai demanded a bribe of ₹one lakh from the accused for not filing the case.

The 42-year-old accused contacted ACB seven days ago. On Thursday afternoon, the ACB caught Desai red-handed accepting the bribe from the accused.

The anti-corruption sleuths took action under the guidance of deputy superintendent of police Seema Adnaik.