Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Absconding ASI arrested by ACB sleuths in bribery case
pune news

Absconding ASI arrested by ACB sleuths in bribery case

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested ASI Ashok Balkrishna Desai, in connection with ₹one lakh bribery case
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested assistant sub-inspector Ashok Balkrishna Desai, in connection with one lakh bribery case. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested assistant sub-inspector Ashok Balkrishna Desai, in connection with the one lakh bribery case involving police sub-inspector Hema Salunke, attached to Sangvi police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate. PSI Salunke was arrested on Thursday.

She has been charged for allegedly accepting bribe to not register a rape case. Her colleague, ASI Desai, fled from the station premises on Thursday.

According to police, an application was received to lodge a rape case against a 42-year-old man at Sangvi police station. PSI Hema Salunke was investigating the case and alongwith Desai demanded a bribe of one lakh from the accused for not filing the case.

The 42-year-old accused contacted ACB seven days ago. On Thursday afternoon, the ACB caught Desai red-handed accepting the bribe from the accused.

The anti-corruption sleuths took action under the guidance of deputy superintendent of police Seema Adnaik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP