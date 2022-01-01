Home / Cities / Pune News / ACB arrests man from Chakan police station premises for accepting bribe for PSI
pune news

ACB arrests man from Chakan police station premises for accepting bribe for PSI

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) nabbed a man from the premises of Chakan police station while accepting bribe on behalf of a police sub-inspector (PSI) on December 29
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) nabbed a man from the premises of Chakan police station while accepting bribe on behalf of a police sub-inspector (PSI) on December 29. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) nabbed a man from the premises of Chakan police station while accepting bribe on behalf of a police sub-inspector (PSI) on December 29. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) nabbed a man from the premises of Chakan police station while accepting bribe on behalf of a police sub-inspector (PSI) on December 29.

The accused has been identified as Akhtar Sakhawat Ali Sheikh (35) while the police official has been identified as PSI Somnath Zende. He is yet to be arrested in the graft case, ACB sleuths said. The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old person against whom a complaint was given to the police and it was assigned to Zende who demanded 70,000 for not taking any action. The complainant refused to pay and instead was approached by Sheikh to demand 85,000 as bribe which included 70,000 to PSI Zende and 15,000 for himself.

The ACB laid a trap and nabbed Sheikh red-handed accepting bribe on police station premises. The ACB on December 28 had an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kondaji Damodar Rengde (53) attached to Ghodegaon police station of Pune police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 2,000 from a theft accused to get a court warrant against him cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out