Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues
pune news

Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues

The new road will give vehicles direct access to the hospital from DP road between Mhatre bridge and Rajaram bridge
The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital.

The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.

The new road will give vehicles direct access to the hospital from DP road between Mhatre bridge and Rajaram bridge.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Though the hospital has its parking facility, many park their vehicles on surrounding roads causing traffic issues and inconvenience to surrounding housing societies.”

Khardekar said, “The hospital administration confirmed of buying the land near the DP Road. PMC will build a culvert over the nullah and the hospital administration will bear the construction expense and the former will manage the stretch. The project is expected to be completed in six months.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP