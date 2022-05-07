Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital.

The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.

The new road will give vehicles direct access to the hospital from DP road between Mhatre bridge and Rajaram bridge.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Though the hospital has its parking facility, many park their vehicles on surrounding roads causing traffic issues and inconvenience to surrounding housing societies.”

Khardekar said, “The hospital administration confirmed of buying the land near the DP Road. PMC will build a culvert over the nullah and the hospital administration will bear the construction expense and the former will manage the stretch. The project is expected to be completed in six months.”