Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital.
The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.
The new road will give vehicles direct access to the hospital from DP road between Mhatre bridge and Rajaram bridge.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Though the hospital has its parking facility, many park their vehicles on surrounding roads causing traffic issues and inconvenience to surrounding housing societies.”
Khardekar said, “The hospital administration confirmed of buying the land near the DP Road. PMC will build a culvert over the nullah and the hospital administration will bear the construction expense and the former will manage the stretch. The project is expected to be completed in six months.”
-
Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held
An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.
-
Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University
The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University in collaboration with varsity's internal complaints committee conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday. The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered.
-
Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by a practising doctor and, Dr Mona Chopra a volunteer from Isha foundation. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil. The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma.
-
Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
