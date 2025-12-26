Action ordered against unsafe school excursions

Given that school excursions begin on a large scale across the state after Diwali, state assistant transport commissioner Vijay Tiranakar has directed all regional transport officers to take strict action against schools that organise such trips using school buses or private passenger buses without adhering to the conditions and guidelines laid down by the education department. He has also instructed the officers to submit a clear, factual, and detailed report on the action taken against such violations. With restrictions imposed on the use of private buses for school excursions, all schools are now required to depend on ST buses. (HT)

“Student safety is our top priority. Schools must strictly follow the prescribed rules while organising excursions, and any violation will invite firm action. At the same time, we are working to balance the availability of ST buses for both students and the general public,” said Tiranakar.

Prioritising student safety, the transport department has issued orders to give preference to state transport (ST) buses for school excursions. The other reason government-run ST buses are preferred is that they provide connectivity to almost all parts of the state at affordable rates, ensuring low-cost travel options for schools. However, the increased deployment of ST buses for student excursions has created operational challenges. As a large number of ST buses are being allocated for school trips, the availability of these buses for general passengers on regular routes has been affected.

Sharad Jawlekar, a regular passenger, said, “During the peak excursion season, it has become difficult to get ST buses on regular routes. While children’s safety is important, authorities should also ensure that daily commuters are not affected.”

Another passenger, Mangesh Rathi, said, “We support the decision to prioritise ST buses for school trips, but additional buses should be arranged so that common passengers do not have to face delays or cancellations.”

With restrictions imposed on the use of private buses for school excursions, all schools are now required to depend on ST buses. This dual responsibility of catering to school demands while ensuring timely services for regular commuters has made route management increasingly difficult for the transport authorities.

Meanwhile, the Pune regional transport division has recorded a revenue of over ₹2 crore in December alone. This increase in income is attributed to the availability of buses newly introduced specifically for educational trips. In the Pune division, more than 200 ST buses were in demand for school excursions during December, generating significant revenue exceeding ₹2 crore.

As per the information shared by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, it has inducted new buses into its fleet, further strengthening its capacity. In addition, female students are entitled to a 50% concession on ticket fares. Officials point out that the accident rate involving ST buses is comparatively lower, making them a safer option for student travel.

While a school excursion is meant to be a joyful and educational experience, allowing students to learn new things by visiting different places, it has been observed that many schools give preference to destinations such as water parks and resorts. To bring about a change, the education department has issued fresh directives emphasising visits to historical sites. The objective is to ensure that students gain knowledge of history along with exposure to cultural and geographical aspects, thereby making school excursions more meaningful and educational.