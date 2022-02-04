Active Covid cases in Pune district drop below 50k

Pune: On Friday, Pune’s active Covid-19 cases count dropped below the 50k mark. This was after active cases peaked to more than 90,000. Pune district reported 4,029 new Covid cases and 16 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.42 million of which 1.36 million have recovered, 20,351 deaths and 42,755 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 814 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 419,672 and the death toll went up to 7,082 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 2,126 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 666,452 and the death toll went up to 9,365 as 12 more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 1,089 new cases and the progressive count went up to 341,697 and the toll went up to 3,554 as one more death was reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday saw 16.76 million doses have been registered in the district. Of which 9.42 million are first doses, 7.18 million are second doses and 160,436 were precautionary doses. A total of 665 sites saw vaccination out of which 516 were government centres and 149 were private.

