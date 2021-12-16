Activist files case against PMC for ‘failure in discharging its duties’ in consumer court

PUNE Potholed roads, sloppy pick-up of garbage, dumping of construction material in public spaces or general run-down of the civic services, all these factors make us— citizens—grumble. But, for social activist Qaneez Sukhrani it does not end there.

In a way to register her protest against the alleged failure on part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration in discharging its duties towards the citizens, Sukhrani along with civic activists Ashutosh Mashruwala and Umesh Magar filed a case with the district consumer redressal commission. The case has now been admitted by the consumer forum.

Sukhrani said, “Conditions of roads is pathetic, trenches dug were not filled up properly, footpath has not been constructed on many stretches, and in places where they are constructed; it is either t broken or encroached upon. The civic administration has also failed to evacuate hawkers or relocate them. The garbage disposal is also not proper. Despite writing multiple letters and emails, the civic authorities have not replied.”

Considering this, as a taxpayer and not getting services, the activist filed the case.