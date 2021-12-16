Home / Cities / Pune News / Activist files case against PMC for ‘failure in discharging its duties’ in consumer court
pune news

Activist files case against PMC for ‘failure in discharging its duties’ in consumer court

PUNE Potholed roads, sloppy pick-up of garbage, dumping of construction material in public spaces or general run-down of the civic services, all these factors make us— citizens—grumble
Qaneez Sukhrani along with civic activists Ashutosh Mashruwala and Umesh Magar filed a case with the district consumer redressal commission. (HT PHOTO)
Qaneez Sukhrani along with civic activists Ashutosh Mashruwala and Umesh Magar filed a case with the district consumer redressal commission. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Potholed roads, sloppy pick-up of garbage, dumping of construction material in public spaces or general run-down of the civic services, all these factors make us— citizens—grumble. But, for social activist Qaneez Sukhrani it does not end there.

In a way to register her protest against the alleged failure on part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration in discharging its duties towards the citizens, Sukhrani along with civic activists Ashutosh Mashruwala and Umesh Magar filed a case with the district consumer redressal commission. The case has now been admitted by the consumer forum.

Sukhrani said, “Conditions of roads is pathetic, trenches dug were not filled up properly, footpath has not been constructed on many stretches, and in places where they are constructed; it is either t broken or encroached upon. The civic administration has also failed to evacuate hawkers or relocate them. The garbage disposal is also not proper. Despite writing multiple letters and emails, the civic authorities have not replied.”

Considering this, as a taxpayer and not getting services, the activist filed the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out