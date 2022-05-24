Activists flag PMC’s ‘biased’ anti-encroachment campaign
Pune: Civic activists have raised concerns over Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) alleged partisan approach towards the anti-encroachment drive. Though residents have hailed the move by the civic administration to raze illegal structures, those made by political parties on the side margins and kerbs of roads remain untouched. These structures are often used as recreation centres, libraries, or “sampark” (help desk) offices.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar ordered the anti-encroachment drive early March after taking over as PMC administrator.
Kumar said the banners, sit-outs by political parties are illegal and come under the anti-encroachment drive.
“Around 18,000 banners and flexes have been removed under the drive so far and political parties are requested to not engage in such publicity campaigns that cause public inconvenience. We are also trying to encourage a public opinion regarding reduction in use of flex, banners and other encroachments,” said Kumar, adding that the drive has been undertaken primarily to clear roads and footpaths.
“In the last two months, we have observed that re-encroachment has become a norm. So, we have to revisit these spots and clear it. There are many areas that still need attention. Some plots and community places reserved for municipal corporation are being encroached and some illegal structures affect the follow nullahs. All these impediments will be given top priority,” said Kumar.
Pradeep Inamdar, convenor, NGO Pedestrians First, said, “Encroachment is defined as anything that causes a hindrance to safe and convenient walking. This includes open air gyms, hawkers, constructions made by political parties, MSEDCL feeder pillar boxes and also by PMC under the pretext of beautification projects.”
Many sit-outs constructed by political patronage across the city are an inconvenience to pedestrians. Qaneez Sukhrani, convenor, Viman Nagar Citizens Forum, said, “These constructions are illegal as they block footpaths. PMC has targeted a few of shopkeepers only. These sit-outs can be seen as publicity points of politicians. Everybody seems to have a right on footpaths except pedestrians.”
“It is the right of pedestrians to walk freely on footpaths,” said Inamdar.
Though the anti-encroachment drives faced opposition from hawkers and political parties, the latter have remained mum on encroachments by politicians.
Some of the sit-outs or recreation centres are mostly use by members of political parties while corporators or local MLA/MP have funded the structures from their area development fund.
Vishal Tambe, Nationalist Congress Party corporator from Dhankawdi, said, “The area that we have used for public use could have been encroached by hawkers.” However, he agreed that some of the sit-outs are illegal. At Dhankawdi, there are such structures next to each other made with the support of NCP and Congress leaders.
“The government should make sit-outs under the tree on roadsides. PMC has already set up benches along with shade areas and it does not prove to be a hindrance. Huge sit-outs are unnecessary,” said Inamdar.
Madhav Jagtap, head, anti-encroachment department, said that the anti-encroachment drive is carried out in a planned manner
“The anti-encroachment drive by Kumar is appreciated, but it should be unbiased,” said Sukhrani.
