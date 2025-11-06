Activists see red over Maha’s move to buy smoke detectors for public hospitals at ₹80 crores

The Maharashtra government’s decision to purchase smoke detectors for three public hospitals in the state worth nearly ₹80 crore has not gone down well with activists, who allege that the total cost is nearly 20 to 30 times the actual cost which should not have been more than ₹4 crore. However, if any irregularities are found later, the entire responsibility will lie with the concerned institutions and the directorate, as per the GR. (HT)

The medical education and drug department (MEDD) approved a proposal worth nearly ₹80 crore to purchase smoke detector systems for these hospitals. The state government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) giving administrative approval to purchase 839 Detex smoke detectors for Sassoon General Hospital, Pune; Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sarvopachar Rugnalaya (Civil Hospital), Solapur; and Cama and Albless Hospital, Mumbai. Of these, 350 units will be installed at SGH; 353 at Civil Hospital; and 136 at Cama and Albless Hospital for a total cost of ₹791,025,980 crores.

As per the GR, “The decision has been taken to purchase these smoke detectors from Detex, manufactured by Aeraulique Technologie Innovative Pvt Ltd. The approved purchase rates are provisional estimates. The equipment has been certified as ‘single source’ by the commissioner, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai, and by competent officials from the respective hospitals.”

Furthermore, the GR mandates that the concerned authorities confirm both — the actual necessity of the equipment and that its price does not exceed the market value. However, if any irregularities are found later, the entire responsibility will lie with the concerned institutions and the directorate, as per the GR.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar accused the MEDD of approving a cost that is “unjustifiable, opaque and highly inflated”. He has complained to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and health secretary Rajesh Kumar. In his complaint, Kumbhar has alleged corruption and financial irregularities in procuring smoke detectors worth ₹80 crore for state-run hospitals that likely cost around ₹4 crore.

Kumbhar said that each unit is priced at an astounding ₹9.42 lakh, which is nearly 20 to 30 times the prevailing market rate. Comparable devices are available in the range of ₹25,000 to ₹60,000, as per industry data and quotations from suppliers. With regard to the justification for awarding the contract to a ‘single vendor’ by labelling the Detex system as a ‘proprietary’ product, the classification is misleading and contrary to standard procurement norms, Kumbhar said. “If purchased at realistic market rates, the total expenditure should not exceed ₹4 crore. However, the government has sanctioned ₹79.10 crore, inflating the cost by nearly ₹75 crore,” he said.

Kumbhar has demanded that the government immediately stop purchase of these smoke detectors and withhold all payments until a full review is completed. He has also called for a high-level inquiry within 15 days, to be conducted with representatives from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Besides, he has urged the authorities to verify the actual market rates through the state’s e-tender portal (mahatenders.gov.in) and take strict disciplinary action against the officials found responsible for the alleged wrongdoing, as per his complaint letter.

Dheeraj Kumar, secretary, MEDD, said, “We are examining the complaint. If the allegations are found to be true, we will cancel the administrative approval. Meanwhile, we are issuing orders to the director of medical education and research not to issue a purchase order pending the enquiry.”

Maharashtra medical education minister, Hasan Mushrif, assured that there will be no irregularities or malpractices in the decision taken by the government. “I have directed the medical education department to immediately issue orders, temporarily suspending the administrative approval decision. The medical education commissioner has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report.”

Furthermore, “The monopoly of the vendors has to be checked by the commissioner’s office. We have already issued orders to the department regarding the eligibility and criteria of such vendors,” Mushrif said.