Actor Hemant Birje, wife suffer minor injuries in accident along Pune-Mumbai Expressway
pune news

Actor Hemant Birje, wife suffer minor injuries in accident along Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The actor was heading to Pune from Mumbai and was close to Urse toll plaza around 9pm when the accident happened
Bollywood actor Hemant Birje, 56 and his wife were injured after their car met with an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday night. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Bollywood actor Hemant Birje, 56 and his wife were injured after their car met with an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday night, police said.

The actor was heading to Pune from Mumbai and was close to Urse toll plaza around 9pm when the accident happened.

The actor lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a divider, according to the police.

The actor and his wife sustained minor injuries and the three were taken to Pawna hospital on Somatne Phata and were later discharged.

