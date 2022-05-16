Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media.
Chitale, who is epileptic as per her other social media posts, has already been booked under two other cases for making social media statements against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
The Maharashtra police have cracked down on the actress for her comments against the NCP supremo. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about Pawar. She was arrested, her electronic devices seized, and she was remanded to police custody by a court in Thane on Sunday.
The case in Pimpri-Chinchwad was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris. He claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
The case was registered under Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153(a)(1) (promoting disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of Indian Penal Code at Dehu road police station on Sunday morning. Assistant police inspector Gawade is investigating the case.
-
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
-
No cluster cases of tomato flu in Maha; no need to panic: health dept
PUNE While cases of tomato flu are currently being reported across various states in India, there are no cluster cases of the disease in Maharashtra as of now, and hence, there is no need to worry, according to the state health department. Recently, Kerala reported at least 82 cases of tomato flu in the Kollam district following which, Tamil Nadu ramped up surveillance for the disease at its border.
-
No further delay, says Nitish Kumar on all-party meet for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the all party meeting on the proposed caste census in the state will be held very soon. Kumar attributed the delay in holding the meeting with the state's political leaders to a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and elections. Kumar said his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav last week was also on the same topic.
-
Jesuit schools to start eco-audits, aim to turn campuses green over two years
Mumbai Schools that are part of Bombay Jesuits have decided to conduct an eco-audit of their campuses by ensuring the implementation of positive changes over the next two years. While teachers will be engaged in this programme, the movement will be spearheaded by students. There are currently around 12-15 Jesuit Schools in and around Mumbai. The Bombay Jesuits started a new wing to look into this programme- the Bombay Jesuits Ecology Platform.
-
Exports increased despite Covid-19 pandemic, claims state government
Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two financial years and articles of one district one product (ODOP) scheme comprise around 72 per cent of this export, claimed the state government. According to the state government, export from the state from the financial year April 2020-21 to March 2021-22 increased from ₹107423.5 crore to ₹140123.5 crore.
