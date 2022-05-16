Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar

PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media.

Chitale, who is epileptic as per her other social media posts, has already been booked under two other cases for making social media statements against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The Maharashtra police have cracked down on the actress for her comments against the NCP supremo. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about Pawar. She was arrested, her electronic devices seized, and she was remanded to police custody by a court in Thane on Sunday.

The case in Pimpri-Chinchwad was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris. He claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.

The case was registered under Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153(a)(1) (promoting disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties), and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of Indian Penal Code at Dehu road police station on Sunday morning. Assistant police inspector Gawade is investigating the case.