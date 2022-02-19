Aditya Thackeray turns focus on river devp project to be inaugurated during PM’s visit; asks for presentation

PUNE Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said a detailed presentation will be held with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ensure scientific work in the Mula-Mutha river development plan. Thackeray’s comments are likely to put breaks in the mega project, currently being pushed aggressively by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the PMC.

Thackeray was on a tour in Pune when he met a delegation of locals and activists. During the meeting, activists raised concern about river development plan and described the perils of the project to the minister .

“Met with Punekars having concerns with some aspects of the riverfront development plans being non-sustainable for Pune’s flood lines and carrying capacity. Have assured them a detailed presentation with the PMC to ensure there’s scientific work in the Mula Mutha revival project,“ Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Pune Municipal Corporation during its general body meeting gave a nod to handing over contract for Sangamwadi-Bund garden stretch. The PMC general body approved ₹250 crore. Even as the PMC has approved the project, the state government can put it on hold, said officials.

The PMC has completed the tender process for two stretches. With general body clearing the proposal, the PMC is likely to issue a work order in the next few days and also plans to lay the foundation stone of the project during Prime Minister Narrendra Modi’s proposed visit on March 6. The prime minister plans to inaugurate various projects including Metro and river development during his visit, said BJP members.

It completed all the necessary surveys, base map preparation and environment impact assessment for the project in 2017. The beautification project intends to make the river accessible for citizens for recreational purposes, which is currently out of question. The development of the banks is expected to stop the dumping of garbage and aims to stop the threat of flooding by restoring the natural limit of the riverbanks.

Headline: Facelift of city rivers

₹2,619 cr: project cost

1,612 acres: land to be created

44 km: total length of rivers in Pune

22.2km: length of the Mula river

10.4 km: length of the Mutha river

11.8 km: length of Mula-Mutha river