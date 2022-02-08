Admit card for Class 12 will be available online from Feb 9
PUNE Class 12 Maharashtra State board students can now download their admit card from February 9, 1 pm according to board officials
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:34 PM IST
In a notification released on Tuesday, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that students of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) can download their admit cards from www.mahahsscboard.in.
