Admit card for Class 12 will be available online from Feb 9

Admit card for Class 12 students will be available online from Feb 9 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Class 12 Maharashtra State board students can now download their admit card from February 9, 1 pm according to board officials.

In a notification released on Tuesday, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that students of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) can download their admit cards from www.mahahsscboard.in.

