After 10-year struggle,Gemini hsg society in Mohammadwadi gets PMC water

PUNE After ten years of residents knocking on the doors of various civic authorities, Gemini Housing Society located in Mohammadwadi has started receiving water from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The residential society comprising 600-odd residents were at the mercy of costly tanker water supply despite several trips to the offices of various elected representatives for resolution of their water issue.

The society has been paying ₹ 60,000 revenue on a monthly basis for the past ten years to the PMC for water supply facility that was yet to be provided.

Pravin Chavan, one of the housing society committee members said, “We had been paying water tax, including property tax, to the PMC for over a decade. The residents gave presentations and memorandums to authorities for water supply but to no avail. Later, we took up the matter with the water supply department which gave permission to lay water pipelines. Finally, citizens’ power prevailed and residents have received PMC water supply.”

Another member Zakir Ansari said, “We approached the right window after studying the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act. Our success shows that even a common man can get things done provided he knows the laws. There is no need to depend on corporators for such civic works. The area will witness more activism on roads, street lights, amenity plots and other civic issues in the days.”

Daljeet Goraya, director, NIBM Annexe Residents Forum, said, “The issue of lack of water supply to Mohammadwadi has never been taken seriously by elected representatives. We found that elected representatives mainly focus on amenity spaces and how they can get them leased to private parties.”

According to Goraya, despite paying taxes, water supply, good roads, CCTV surveillance, speed breakers, tree plantation, removal of illegal hawkers and auto stands are still a far cry.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said efforts are on to ensure Mohammadwadi area gets equitable drinking water supply. “We have erected tank storage infrastructure in the area to cover the water needs of the area at the earliest.”