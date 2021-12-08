After AAP seeks probe, PMC to conduct inquiry of junior engineers promotions

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct an inquiry into promotions given to junior engineers recently, after allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP spokesperson Abhijit More claimed that 25per cent of junior engineers recruited having engineering diplomas most of which are allegedly fake; also, a maximum number of junior engineers are from Rajasthan.

PMC’s vigilance officer Rajendra Muthe said, “We will conduct an inquiry and inspect all the documents. If found guilty, the administration will take necessary action. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has instructed the inquiry.”

Mohol said, “I asked the administration to conduct an inquiry. If it is found that any candidate does not having the educational qualifications, action will be taken.”

PMC recruited junior engineers recently and published a list of candidates that had qualified.

AAP members alleged that many of the candidates who were selected for the post of junior engineer were directly related to either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

AAP’s More said, “The PMC had published a list of qualifying employees, but 18 candidates have done their diploma from the JRN university in Rajasthan. The question is, when did the candidates get the time to attend a full-time course if they were PMC employees. There are no records of any study leave.”

“When Prakash Jawadekar was human resource minister, he had cancelled all the degrees and diplomas from JRN college on December 18, 2017. Despite knowing that, the selection committee approved all these forms,” added More.