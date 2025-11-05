After backlash, higher education dept clarifies ‘Career Katta’ is optional

A government-sponsored programme meant to guide college students in career planning has come under fire after its inclusion in the official university fee structure sparked controversy. Shailendra Deolankar, DHE director, explained that the fee inclusion aims to ensure “uniformity in implementation” across institutions. (HT)

The Career Katta initiative, launched in 2021 by the Kolhapur-based Maharashtra Information Technology Assistance Centre (MITAC) in partnership with the state’s Department of Higher and Technical Education, offers online training and workshops in soft skills, entrepreneurship, English communication, and exam preparation.

Initially, the programme operated mainly online with minimal physical presence outside Kolhapur. Colleges were instructed to collect a ₹365 registration fee per student to implement the initiative.

The controversy escalated after the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) issued a circular on October 19, 2025, directing universities to add the ‘Career Katta’ fee under the “extra-curricular or activity fees” category for the 2025–26 academic year.

As a result, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and other universities instructed colleges to collect ₹365 from every student and submit compliance reports by November 30, 2025.

“All affiliated colleges must ensure compliance with DHE instructions,” said SPPU deputy registrar Munjaji Rasave.

This decision has sparked frustration among students, especially as many districts in Maharashtra are still recovering from recent floods, and students are awaiting a promised exam fee waiver. “When we’re asking for relief from exam fees, adding another ₹365 charge is unfair,” said one student.

Professors from Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, while following the directive, felt the programme should remain optional.

“Not every student is preparing for competitive exams, so participation should be a choice,” said one professor, on condition of anonymity.

Shailendra Deolankar, DHE director, explained that the fee inclusion aims to ensure “uniformity in implementation” across institutions.

The move has drawn opposition from student organisations. On October 31, the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee (USSAC) met with Deolankar in Pune to protest against the proposal. Led by president Rahul Sasane, the committee submitted a memorandum demanding the withdrawal of the circular, arguing that it imposes an unnecessary financial burden.

“We told the director that this circular must be withdrawn. He clarified that Career Katta is optional. However, if any university forces students to pay, they should contact us,” Sasane said.

The committee also raised concerns about transparency. With nearly 30 lakh students in Maharashtra, the total collection could exceed ₹109 crore if the fee is charged to every student.

Deolankar responded, “We have received a letter regarding this issue and will forward it to the government. The ₹365 collected will be reimbursed, so there will be no financial burden. This matter will be referred to the government for further action.”

The Career Katta controversy has reignited debate over Maharashtra’s higher education policies, with calls for more transparency and voluntary, cost-free implementation.