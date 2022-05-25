After Balgandharva, Girish Bapat raps Bhimale for renaming Salisbury park garden
Pune Member of Parliament and Senior BJP leader Girish Bapat has asked state unit chief Chandrakant Patil to act against Salisbury park corporator Shrinath Bhimale for renaming the PMC garden after his late father. Local residents have been protesting against Bhimale and demanded that the original name be restored by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Bapat said, “Citizens are staging agitations for last one-and-a-half-months against the renaming of a PMC garden after the local corporators father. It is not Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) culture to name gardens after relatives. I had asked Bhimale to remove the name as citizens are against it and doing agitations but he did not act. Considering this, I have appealed our state unit president Chandrakant Patil to take action against Bhimale.”
The PMC rules mandate that gardens can be named after national figures only or those working in the field of environment. However, those public gardens that have private family names officially sanctioned have been approved by the naming committee of the PMC and not the garden department, said officials. In the case of Salisbury park, the renaming was approved by the naming committee as a result of which PMC officials had earlier expressed inability to change the name.
When contacted, Bhimale replied saying he was not aware of Bapat’s remarks. “I am not aware what Bapat said or the demand he has made with the party. I will not make any comment on this issue as Bapat is our senior leader.”
Interestingly, two days ago, Bapat had attacked on own party leaders on the issue of Balgandharva redevelopment saying there is no need to go for excess construction.
After Bapat’s remarks on Salisbury park agitation, local residents said they are hopeful that action will be taken.
Corporators supported me’
“Earlier, my wife was the corporator and, now, I am representing the area. After becoming the leader of the house in PMC, I took continuous follow-up with the civic officials and we acquired the land from its owner. As the BJP was the ruling PMC, elected members approved the resolution to name the garden after my father,” Bhimale had said earlier last month.
Salisbury citizens acquired the land for garden after PMC, in 2004, issued a notification to de-reserve the land, earmarked for a garden, and handed it over to a builder. Bombay high court had directed PMC to pay Rs18 crore to the district administration and take possession of the land.
The 3.5-acre garden, located near Gool Poonawalla park, was inaugurated in November last year with a board stating ‘Pune Mahanagar Palika Udyan’. Residents claim Bhimale illegally placed a board ‘Late Prof Yashwantrao Bhimale Garden’ naming the garden after his father.
The garden’s story
2004: PMC issues a notification to de-reserve a plot of land originally earmarked for a garden, hands it over to a local builder
2004: Residents file a case
2015: Bombay high court directs PMC to pay Rs18 crore to the district administration and take possession of the land
2016: Land used as a dumping ground
2018: HC ruling referred to a larger bench and the amount increased to Rs76 crore
2020: Bhimale, on March 6, introduces a resolution in PMC general body meeting to rename the garden after his father
2021 October: Garden is inaugurated
2021 November: Garden is renamed
-
Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today
VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.
-
Doctors welcome inclusion of guidelines for social media usage
Mumbai Two days after the National Medical Council proposed new regulations on the professional conduct of registered medical practitioners, health activists and doctors welcomed the inclusion of guidelines on social media usage. The draft on RMP Conduct Regulations, 2022, is in the public domain to invite comments on the same from various stakeholders. The 104-page ethics guidelines include two pages with 11 points on the dos and don'ts on social media for doctors.
-
New Meerut-Panipat railway line soon
The detailed project report ( DPR) for Meerut- Panipat railway line has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon with a few amendments in alignment route. Union minister of state for animal husbandry and fisheries Dr Sanjeev Baliyan, who is also MP from Muzaffarnagar, has been pursuing the project for the past six years. Baliyan recently met the railway minister along with a delegation of local residents regarding the project.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said secretary-general association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla. In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.
-
MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area. With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics