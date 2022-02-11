After court’s relief, bullock cart races begin in Pune district

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra’s Pune district receiving huge public response
Published on Feb 11, 2022 07:37 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra receiving huge public response.

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao hosted bullock cart races at his native village Landewadi in Ambegaon taluka on Friday and crowd gathered to watch the event.

Earlier, Pune district collector had banned state-level bullock cart races citing rise in Omicron cases.

Shirur MP and NCP leader Amol Kolhe will inaugurate a bullock cart race organised by Nanoli residents in Maval taluka in the district this week.

Bullock cart races are one of the major attractions in Pune district and western Maharashtra. The Supreme Court’s ban on these races had become a major issue during the previous Lok Sabha election.

The apex court later allowed to hold bullock cart races in Maharashtra, like Karnataka and other states.

