Home / Cities / Pune News / After court’s relief, bullock cart races begin in Pune district
pune news

After court’s relief, bullock cart races begin in Pune district

Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra’s Pune district receiving huge public response
Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra’s Pune district receiving huge public response. (HT)
Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra’s Pune district receiving huge public response. (HT)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Following the Supreme Court’s permission, bullock cart races have started across Maharashtra receiving huge public response.

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao hosted bullock cart races at his native village Landewadi in Ambegaon taluka on Friday and crowd gathered to watch the event.

Earlier, Pune district collector had banned state-level bullock cart races citing rise in Omicron cases.

Shirur MP and NCP leader Amol Kolhe will inaugurate a bullock cart race organised by Nanoli residents in Maval taluka in the district this week.

Bullock cart races are one of the major attractions in Pune district and western Maharashtra. The Supreme Court’s ban on these races had become a major issue during the previous Lok Sabha election.

The apex court later allowed to hold bullock cart races in Maharashtra, like Karnataka and other states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out