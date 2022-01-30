After gap of three years, Indian Science Congress Association start exploring venues

PUNE Having missed out on the opportunity to host the Indian Science Congress for two years since 2020, Pune is once again looking to organise the crucial event in 2023 although organisers of Indian Science Congress are also considering other venues.

According to the Indian Science Congress Association, there are no front-runners for hosting the event in 2023. “The event was supposed to be held in Symbiosis International University (SIU) in 2021 because it was their golden jubilee year. In 2023 that is no more the case, so we are accepting fresh applications from universities across the country,” said Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena, general president, Indian Science Congress Association. “Any university can apply for hosting the event with a letter of recommendation from the state’s chief minister and governor,” she added.

The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC), which was scheduled to be held in 2021 and then in 2022, was canceled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be now held between January 3 and 7, 2023. Having missed the opportunity twice, SIU still believes they are in pole position to host the event but the Indian Science Congress Association is also considering other venues.

“The Indian Science Congress Association has not declared the venue yet, but we are most likely to host it next year because Science Congress was not held in 2021 and will not be held in 2022, both for which we were shortlisted,” said Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean faculty of health sciences, Symbiosis International University.

Till now, five Nobel laureates have confirmed their participation, and we are reaching out to a few more,” said Dr Saxena.

The Science Congress with the theme ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment’ was scheduled to be held between January 3 and January 7, 2021. But in mid-2020, the event was declared postponed by exactly one year, at the same venue, but was called off yet again. The event was expected to see a participation of 15,000 to 20,000 people which included scientists, researchers, teachers, students, noble laureates, and luminaries from across the globe.

