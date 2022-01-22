After growing demand from citizens, gardens to reopen in Pune

PUNE Gardens along with swimming pools, open grounds, tourist places and religious places will once again reopen in the district from Monday after Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar made an announcement to reopen gardens for morning walks after growing demand from citizens.

After attending a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the district,Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said swimming pools and grounds will be open to sportspersons and people who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Apart from this, tourist places such as Lonavla and Sinhgad will be thrown open to limited number of visitors in order to sustain small business operating at these locations, said Pawar.

Pawar said, “It was demanded by many to allow the gardens to be opened again for morning walks. The elected members too demanded to reopen gardens. Considering this, we have asked both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to reopen gardens for citizens.”

During the meeting BJP legislator from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole had demanded to allow players to carry out practice sessions in swimming pools, stating that they are facing various issues.

“As tourist places were shut, the local vendors have been facing the problem of livelihood. They cooperated for past few months. Considering this, we have allowed to reopen tourist places like Sinhgad, and places like Lonavla in Pune district but citizens need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. At these tourists places, small traders and eateries will be allowed to reopen,” said Pawar.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “As the guardian minister has allowed the reopening of swimming pools and gardens, we will issue the detailed orders accordingly.”

Meanwhile, those above 60-years can get precautionary dose even on Saturday and Sundays, said officials.

According to Pawar, there were complaints from family members that it was difficult for them to take seniors for vaccination on weekdays . “Considering this, we have allowed precautionary dose for those above 60-years on Saturdays and Sundays,” he stated.

The district collector plans to hold a meeting next week with industries to make sure that these firms have ensured double vaccination of all workers. The information in this regard was shared by Ajit Pawar.