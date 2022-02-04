After much delay, PMC finally gets 5k doses of Covaxin

PUNE: After much delay, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) finally got its share of Covaxin on Friday. Most vaccination centres in the city had been shut due to the shortage of Covaxin as Pune city had not received any fresh stock from the state since January 18 even as vaccination of teenagers continued in Pune district’s rural areas.

The shortage had trickled down, forcing the PMC to shut down most of its centres even as beneficiaries were forced to pay up to Rs1,400 per shot of the vaccine. Covaxin is the only vaccine approved by the government of India for those in the age group of 15 to 18 years. The vaccine is available in nominal quantities with private hospitals as well, and so the beneficiaries were left with no other option but to wait till the civic body got its share.

On Friday, the PMC finally received about 5,000 doses of Covaxin. Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said, “We have received about 5,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday which will be reserved at 40 centres for the 15 to 18 years’ age group. The last time we got any stock from the state was on January 18. Since then, we were managing to vaccinate the beneficiaries with the stock available in the pipeline. As of Friday, we have about 4,000 doses of the vaccine, out of which we will be using about 2,700 doses for various schools. We are continuously following up with the state but they say that they have no stock available with them.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Pune district has administered 324,698 doses of the vaccine as per the Cowin dashboard. However while initially, Pune was at the top in terms of vaccinating the most number of beneficiaries in the district, in the last few days Pune rural has been outperforming the city as PMC has been able to vaccinate only a few hundred beneficiaries.

But while the PMC claims it is not getting any stock from the state, state officials are denying any shortage and have said that they have not received any demand from the civic body. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy health director, Pune circle, said, “We have not received any demand from the civic body. The rural area has about 60,000 doses of Covaxin with them, out of which 8,000 to 10,000 can be diverted to the civic body if they have any shortage.”

The lack of coordination between the state and the PMC has cost the beneficiaries who have had to either wait for the PMC or pay a hefty amount for the vaccine for the limited doses available with the private hospitals. Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune branch hospital board of India said, “There are only nominal doses available with private hospitals and they cost Rs1,400 for each shot of the vaccine which is the government approved capped price of the vaccine.”