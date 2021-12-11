After police bust an illegal hair treatment centre, PMC seeks validation of all such clinics

PUNE The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, has asked all ward offices in the city to prepare a list of all the clinics advertising themselves as trichology centres, hair and scalp clinics where skin and hair transplants and treatment-related procedures take place.

The civic body has asked that ward offices ensure that all such clinics are registered under the Maharashtra Nursing home Registration Act and to ensure that the doctors practising at the clinics have the required qualification as well as are registered under the appropriate medical councils.

The instruction comes two days after the Pune police bust an illegal hair treatment and transplant clinic run by a fake doctor for duping over 300 customers.

The PMC health department issued a notice to all the wards in the city and instructed the officials to check if the centre has an operation theatre and the kind of surgeries performed at the operation theatres. Also, the education qualification of the medical staff at the centre should be checked and if the inspecting official finds any lacunae in the same then legal action could be initiated against the centre.

The PMC will also check for the biowaste disposal system at the centre.

The action comes in the light of the fake gang of doctors busted by the Pune police crime branch unit running illegally at Viman nagar. The bogus doctors were found to have duped over 300 patients. The doctors were running the clinic without any medical qualifications.

The accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Rules.