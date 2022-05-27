Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs
pune news

After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs

Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region.

Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice. The Pune police last week transferred the case to the crime branch unit.

Dr Vivek Kute, secretary, Indian Society Of Organ Transplant (ISOT) said that in Pune at least 20 to 25 kidney transplants would take place per month before Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, and now only 10 to 12 kidney transplants are performed in Pune.

However, the issue of illegal organ transplants at the Ruby Hall Clinic has now spread to other hospitals as well. So far, four illegal surgeries have been performed at Ruby Hall Clinic, one each at Inamdar Hospital in Wanowrie, Jupiter Hospital in Thane and KMCH Hospital in Coimbatore.

Dr Kute said that recently after the Ruby Hall Clinic incident came to the fore, one swap patient’s permission was delayed who was due for transplant in Nasik private hospital and the patient died. “In this case as well, husband and wife were swap donor and recipient. It was a live transplant and the patient unfortunately died as the permission was not given. In 2021, there were 825 kidney transplants in Maharashtra. Out of this, only 10 per cent were cadaver donations. Others were live donations,” said Dr Kute.

RELATED STORIES

No impact on cadaver donations

Cadaver donations which include heart, lung, kidneys, liver, pancreas, corneas are not affected, said authorities.

Speaking about cadaver donations, Arti Gokhale, central coordinator at Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune said that the ZTCC is conducting regular transplants through brain dead patients.

“There have been regular transplants in the recent past with respect to cadaver donation. We recently sent a pair of lungs to Hyderabad and also conducted a heart transplant. Cadaver donations are ongoing. We take regular sessions to sensitise hospital staff and express the emphasis of cadaver donations in saving life. The recent kidney transplant case has not affected cadaver donations,” said Gokhale.

