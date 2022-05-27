After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs
PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region.
Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice. The Pune police last week transferred the case to the crime branch unit.
Dr Vivek Kute, secretary, Indian Society Of Organ Transplant (ISOT) said that in Pune at least 20 to 25 kidney transplants would take place per month before Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, and now only 10 to 12 kidney transplants are performed in Pune.
However, the issue of illegal organ transplants at the Ruby Hall Clinic has now spread to other hospitals as well. So far, four illegal surgeries have been performed at Ruby Hall Clinic, one each at Inamdar Hospital in Wanowrie, Jupiter Hospital in Thane and KMCH Hospital in Coimbatore.
Dr Kute said that recently after the Ruby Hall Clinic incident came to the fore, one swap patient’s permission was delayed who was due for transplant in Nasik private hospital and the patient died. “In this case as well, husband and wife were swap donor and recipient. It was a live transplant and the patient unfortunately died as the permission was not given. In 2021, there were 825 kidney transplants in Maharashtra. Out of this, only 10 per cent were cadaver donations. Others were live donations,” said Dr Kute.
No impact on cadaver donations
Cadaver donations which include heart, lung, kidneys, liver, pancreas, corneas are not affected, said authorities.
Speaking about cadaver donations, Arti Gokhale, central coordinator at Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune said that the ZTCC is conducting regular transplants through brain dead patients.
“There have been regular transplants in the recent past with respect to cadaver donation. We recently sent a pair of lungs to Hyderabad and also conducted a heart transplant. Cadaver donations are ongoing. We take regular sessions to sensitise hospital staff and express the emphasis of cadaver donations in saving life. The recent kidney transplant case has not affected cadaver donations,” said Gokhale.
-
Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1. According to a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to 30. “The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” it said.
-
Hijab row again after college enforces ban in Mangaluru
The hijab controversy resurfaced in Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Thursday, with a degree college in the city issuing a ban on hijab or a headscarf inside the campus. This week, a group of students, some of them affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, held a protest and claimed that the order is not being enforced. Following this, a group of Muslim students approached the district commissioner KV Rajendra on Thursday, alleging discrimination inside the campus.
-
Two held for killing Hindu man over interfaith relationship: Police
Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with Kamble's sister, officials said on Thursday. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, police said. The victim, identified as Vijaya Kamble (25) was stabbed and attacked with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night, said the police. Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Isha Pant, identified the accused as Shahabuddin (19) and Nawaz (19).
-
Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday
A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.
-
Administration to study land records of Mangaluru dargah: Official
The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru, an official in the know of the developments said on Thursday. Officials said the deputy commissioner K V Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics