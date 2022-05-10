After Supreme Court order, SEC sets ball rolling again for PMC polls
PUNE The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, setting in motion the stalled process of civic elections in 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Supreme Court’s recent order, SEC has said the final ward composition will be announce by May 17.
As the SEC will resume ward delimitation process stalled on March 10, it is clear that PMC and PCMC will have a three-member ward structure. Earlier on May 4, SC had asked Maharashtra SEC to notify local bodies’ election program within two weeks.
In its notification, SEC has stated that final ward structure for 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to be published on May 17 after approval on May 12 from state election commissioner for the composition decided by designated officers.
“In view of the amendments carried out by state legislation on March 11, the SEC had stopped ward delimitation process. After amendments, petitions challenging the state government’s decision came up before SC, which heard them and ordered on May 4 ordered to resume stalled process on March 10,” the notification signed by Avinash Sanad, deputy commissioner, SEC, stated.
Both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation’s have already carried out most part of delimitation process including creating three-member wards in place of four and hearing suggestions and objections. As per the previous notification, there will be total 58 wards with 57 of them to elect three members while one ward will elect two members. As the state government legislation mandates 50 per cent of seats reserved for women in local civic bodies, there will together be 87 of the 173 seats in the PMC reserved for women.
With this latest notification, process of civic elections will once again resume, although polls may take time in view of impending monsoon.
Reacting to SEC notification and civic elections, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “We are prepared for the polls and ready to contest whether it’s single, two or multi-member ward.”
The BJP with 98 members had ruled PMC between 2017 to 2022.
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are also ready for election since last one year. We are ready to contest elections whichever is the ward structure decided by SEC. However its now clear there will be multi -member ward.”
-
Stubble burning: Agri chief recommends action against farmers in Ludhiana
Conducting an inquiry against the farmers who deliberately set fire to wheat straw, it was found by the officials of the department of agriculture and farmers' welfare that the field was set on fire by the farmers in Gehelwal and Bagga Khurd village. Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said a letter has been written to the sub-divisional magistrate, chief environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the concerned police station's in-charge to take action.
-
ABVP activists protest at Lucknow University over Dalit prof’s remark on KV temple
Hundreds of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists on Tuesday staged a protest on Lucknow University campus demanding an apology from Hindi professor at the a Dalit, university Ravi Kant Chandan, for Kant's alleged derogatory remarks made during a television debate on Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple two days ago in the backdrop of the recent development to conduct a survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Yashpal Singh Malik Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences which will be held in Chennai in September. He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology,, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society.
-
Ludhiana | PAU zoologist granted ad-hoc research project worth 25 lakh
Punjab Agricultural University, department of zoology, Professor Devinder Kaur Kocher, has been awarded an ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh, as principal investigator, by the department of science and technology, Government of India. The title of the project, granted under the DST SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), is 'Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil-based biolarvicide formulation(s) for management of Aedes aegypti mosquito'.
-
UP CM pays tribute to revolutionaries in Meerut
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives during India's First War of Independence that triggered from Meerut on May 10, 1857. CM Yogi stayed in the city for over four hours during which he visited “Shaheed Smarak” where he garlanded statues of revolutionaries Dhan Singh Kotwal and Mangal Pandey.
