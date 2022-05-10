After Supreme Court order, SEC sets ball rolling again for PMC polls

PUNE The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, setting in motion the stalled process of civic elections in 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Supreme Court’s recent order, SEC has said the final ward composition will be announce by May 17.

As the SEC will resume ward delimitation process stalled on March 10, it is clear that PMC and PCMC will have a three-member ward structure. Earlier on May 4, SC had asked Maharashtra SEC to notify local bodies’ election program within two weeks.

In its notification, SEC has stated that final ward structure for 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to be published on May 17 after approval on May 12 from state election commissioner for the composition decided by designated officers.

“In view of the amendments carried out by state legislation on March 11, the SEC had stopped ward delimitation process. After amendments, petitions challenging the state government’s decision came up before SC, which heard them and ordered on May 4 ordered to resume stalled process on March 10,” the notification signed by Avinash Sanad, deputy commissioner, SEC, stated.

Both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation’s have already carried out most part of delimitation process including creating three-member wards in place of four and hearing suggestions and objections. As per the previous notification, there will be total 58 wards with 57 of them to elect three members while one ward will elect two members. As the state government legislation mandates 50 per cent of seats reserved for women in local civic bodies, there will together be 87 of the 173 seats in the PMC reserved for women.

With this latest notification, process of civic elections will once again resume, although polls may take time in view of impending monsoon.

Reacting to SEC notification and civic elections, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “We are prepared for the polls and ready to contest whether it’s single, two or multi-member ward.”

The BJP with 98 members had ruled PMC between 2017 to 2022.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are also ready for election since last one year. We are ready to contest elections whichever is the ward structure decided by SEC. However its now clear there will be multi -member ward.”