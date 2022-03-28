After viral video, Ola Electric starts investigation of fire incident in Pune

PUNE Ola Electric said on Saturday afternoon that it had launched an investigation to find out what caused one its electric scooters to catch fire in Pune. They have also taken charge of the vehicle.

On Saturday, a video of an Ola S1 Pro electric bike being gutted in fire in Lohegaon area went viral on social media. However, the company has given no specific reason for the primary cause of fire.

Talking about the incident Jabbar Singh Purohit an eyewitness said, “Our commercial shop is on the main road where this Ola bike was parked. Initially, the fumes stared coming out and all of sudden in few seconds it caught fire. There was a huge noise and no one was willing to step closer to the bike. We tried to look for its owner but no one came forward. Our society watchman tried to douse the fire, but no avail.”

This incident has raised certain questions on the electric bikes which are in demand from last few months, and especially when people are buying electric bikes due to hike in petrol prices.

Talking about the electric bikes technical aspects, Pawan Dahinje, manager at one of the electric bikes showrooms in Pune said, “The technology and the engine of the electric bikes is new to the Indian community, and there is continuous upgradation and research going on in the electric bike sector. One such incident of an electric bike catching fire, raises an alarm for all other players, and safety of the rider is top most important for us,”

The official statement by Ola Electric today, stated that, “The investigation is underway - Ola has taken charge of the vehicle and the investigation will take a few days and until then request you to not to reach to any conclusions please.”