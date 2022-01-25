Aggravated flu symptoms can be due to Covid: Pune doctors

Pune: Even though many patients in the city are testing negative for Covid, some are exhibiting severe than usual flu symptoms. City doctors have advised patients showing excess fatigue to take rest and fully recover.

Dr Kedar Deodhar, city-based general physician, said that sometimes Covid tests may show a false negative.

“RT-PCR is only 70-80 per cent foolproof. If the patient has history or is a direct contact, then the person is asked for retest. If the patient shows all symptoms related to Covid and continued fatigue then it may be due to the virus infection. If the patient would come to us in December, I could say it was the common flu. But with increasing transmission and infectivity of Omicron, there is a higher possibility that patients have Covid. So, even if the test shows negative, you should isolate yourself for the safety of others and take rest and medication,” said Deodhar.

He said those with Covid infection show more fatigue and weakness as compared to flu, and should take precautions.

“Many times, patients are reluctant to take treatment and wait for a day or two before seeking medical help. So, those who show common flu-like symptoms show strictly follow precautions,” he said.

Dr Mahendra Dadke, MD Medicine from Jupiter Hospital in Pune, said patients with cold symptoms may show a false negative.

“Sometimes viral load is less and subsequently the test comes positive. Fortunately, this variant is not serious. Patients should continue medication for upper respiratory infection and consume homemade food,” said Dr Dadke.

“All homemade remedies should be kept at bay and patients should follow doctor’s instructions,” he said.