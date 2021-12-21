Ahead of assembly session, BJP gets aggressive on paper leak nexus

PUNE With Pune police exposing malpractices in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) after arresting two more persons, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has gone on the back foot amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising the pitch a day before the Maharashtra winter assembly session is to start in Mumbai from today (Wednesday).

With the fresh arrest, the recruitment examination nexus in TET and other exams are getting thicker amid allegations from BJP that the links are much wider.

On Tuesday, the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said his party will raise the issue of malpractices in various exams including TET, health department and Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (Mhada) as the links are much deeper. Fadnavis also reiterated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to investigate the racket.

The BJP also questioned why GA Software Private Limited, a firm entrusted in 2021 to conduct TET and Mhada exams, was appointed even as it was previously blacklisted by the Fadnavis government. At the same time, Nyasa Communications, which was given the responsibility to hold a health department exam, was empanelled in April 2021 by the MVA government.

“All these malpractices in various exams could not have been possible without the help of those sitting in government. We are going to expose this in the state assembly session starting Wednesday,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, however, said police are probing the cases impartially and everything will be revealed. “There is no need for a CBI probe. The state police are probing the cases impartially and the truth will emerge,” said Pawar.

The Pune police, probing malpractices in all three exams, have so far arrested 25 persons including Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe and ex-commissioner Sukhdev Dere. The police have also arrested officials of GA software.

Following the arrest, state education department suspended Supe and has ordered inquiry headed by additional principal secretary to probe irregularities.

The malpractices have shocked the aspirants appearing for these exams.

Talking about the issue one of the senior officials from the state education department on anonymity said, “Currently, all the senior officials from across the departments in education are in fear as most of them are involved in some or the other recruitment or exams related corrupt practices. They are trying to disconnect themselves from any of the recruitment exam related works from the last few days, and if the investigation goes deeper then more names will come out in it.”

The Pune cyber police were investigating the alleged Mhada recruitment exam paper leakage case when during the investigation the malpractices involved in the TET exams came to light. Accordingly, Supe was called for inquiry initially and after a day-long questioning, he was arrested in the night. Till now six people have been arrested in the case and investigation is still going on.

Similarly, the other two cases of state public health department and Mhada recruitment exam paper leakage are going on parallel to this investigation. In both the recruitment examinations, the exams were been cancelled at the eleventh hour when it was suspected that the paper has been leaked before the examination. The Pune cyber police have lodged a first information report (FIR) in the state public health department case and its investigation is underway.

“There has been a major disappointment among the aspirants who are preparing for various state recruitment examinations from last many years and now it is revealed that recruitment is done only through corrupt practices. We have repeatedly raised the issue, earlier no one was listening to us during the state health department exam paper leakage issue and now when all these scams are opening up the state government should take the moral responsibility and reconduct the entire exams,” said Rahul Kawthekar, an aspirant who had given a written complaint with some of the proofs about state public health department recruitment exam paper leakage to the Pune cyber police.

