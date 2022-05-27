Ahead of PMC polls, aspirants across parties set sight on lottery for reservation of seats

PUNE For the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which will have more women corporators than men after the 2022 civic polls, all parties have set their sight on the lottery to be held on May 31 to reserve seats for the forthcoming elections of the civic body.

According to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar’s notification, the exercise would include fixing reservation for the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe categories and will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on May 1.

“The draft reservation will be published on June 1 and citizens can file suggestions and objections till June 6,” said Kumar.

But the aspirants will set their eyes more on the lottery for reservation for women in electoral seats considering 87 seats of the total 173 are reserved for women as per the state government law to reserve 50 per cent of the total seats for women in the local bodies of the state. A total of 173 members have to be elected to the general body of the PMC from the 58 electoral panels

There are 23 seats reserved for SCs and two for STs in the strength of 173 seats.

Considering 50 per cent reservation, total seats for women will be 87. Thus all 58 wards will have at least one woman candidate. The remaining 29 women seats would be spread as per lottery. There would be many wards which would have two women candidates and one male candidate.

Citizens can file suggestions and objections at Pune Municipal Commissioner office, PMC election office located at Savarkar Bhavan or at all the 15 regional ward offices.