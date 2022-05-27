Ahead of PMC polls, aspirants across parties set sight on lottery for reservation of seats
PUNE For the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which will have more women corporators than men after the 2022 civic polls, all parties have set their sight on the lottery to be held on May 31 to reserve seats for the forthcoming elections of the civic body.
According to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar’s notification, the exercise would include fixing reservation for the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe categories and will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on May 1.
“The draft reservation will be published on June 1 and citizens can file suggestions and objections till June 6,” said Kumar.
But the aspirants will set their eyes more on the lottery for reservation for women in electoral seats considering 87 seats of the total 173 are reserved for women as per the state government law to reserve 50 per cent of the total seats for women in the local bodies of the state. A total of 173 members have to be elected to the general body of the PMC from the 58 electoral panels
There are 23 seats reserved for SCs and two for STs in the strength of 173 seats.
Considering 50 per cent reservation, total seats for women will be 87. Thus all 58 wards will have at least one woman candidate. The remaining 29 women seats would be spread as per lottery. There would be many wards which would have two women candidates and one male candidate.
Citizens can file suggestions and objections at Pune Municipal Commissioner office, PMC election office located at Savarkar Bhavan or at all the 15 regional ward offices.
-
New rules: Lower insurance premium for school buses, e-vehicles
The ministry of road transport and highways, in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, has published Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022 seeking to lower base insurance premium for vehicles belonging to certain classes. “The rules will come into effect on June 1, 2022,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.
-
PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold
PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same. The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.
-
UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation
To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology centre.
-
Delhi: Forest dept digs to find proof of tree felling
The state forest and wildlife department, in a rare move, has begun excavations across the site of the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Project in Dwarka's Sector 21, in order to find the 'roots' of trees allegedly felled by the central rail development body. When contacted, an RLDA official denied the claims and said only bushes were removed, “to make way for trucks to reach the site”.
-
Delhi skill university inks agreement with Tihar Jail
New Delhi: To train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has inked an agreement with Tihar Jail's Department of Prisons, officials said on Thursday. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tihar Jail and DSEU, inmates will be trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into the society, they added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics