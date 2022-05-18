Airbags, seatbelts saved our lives: NCP MLA after e-way mishap
Pune: Sangram Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Ahmednagar City MLA, had a narrow escape after his car hit a state transport bus on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday, police officials said.
Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai in his BMW car when around 5.30 am, his vehicle met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel. The bus was also heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.
“The bus driver suddenly crossed over to the first lane to his right from the third lane after coming across a diversion sign for ongoing work and our car hit the vehicle. While the car was badly damaged, seatbelts and airbags saved us. It was the bus driver’s fault and we have not filed a case,” said Jagtap.
While the front portion of the car was damaged, no one was injured in the accident. The bus driver did not see the ongoing work on the road and changed lanes, causing the rear-end collision. Jagtap was travelling along with a driver and two others. We have not registered a case as no one has approached the police,” said Ashok Dudhe, superintendent of police, Raigad.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
-
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
-
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
-
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics