Airbags, seatbelts saved our lives: NCP MLA after e-way mishap

Pune: Sangram Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Ahmednagar City MLA, had a narrow escape after his car hit a state transport bus on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday, police officials said.

Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai in his BMW car when around 5.30 am, his vehicle met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel. The bus was also heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.

“The bus driver suddenly crossed over to the first lane to his right from the third lane after coming across a diversion sign for ongoing work and our car hit the vehicle. While the car was badly damaged, seatbelts and airbags saved us. It was the bus driver’s fault and we have not filed a case,” said Jagtap.

While the front portion of the car was damaged, no one was injured in the accident. The bus driver did not see the ongoing work on the road and changed lanes, causing the rear-end collision. Jagtap was travelling along with a driver and two others. We have not registered a case as no one has approached the police,” said Ashok Dudhe, superintendent of police, Raigad.