Airport at Purandar is still possible: Chandrakant Patil

PUNE If Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government decides to go ahead with the old site for Purandar airport then the project is still possible, said Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The airport is still possible in Purandar if the MVA government decides to opt for the original site. The proposal of the old site had lapsed after the current government wanted a new site,” said Patil, on Saturday.

Patil spoke on the same line as MP Girish Bapat who in an interview to Hindustan Times on January 6 had said, “If the state government expedites the process, the airport is very much possible on the old site in Purandar.”

“Why current government cancelled old site that I cannot comment, even after getting no-objection certificate (NOC) farmer’s agitation continued, whether its cost was getting high or any another reason that I cannot say,” added Patil

The originally proposed site for the Pune international airport was changed because of the opposition from the villagers in Purandar tehsil. Then a revised proposal, with the change in the location site, was submitted to the Centre for approval. The NOC was cancelled by the Ministry of Defence on September 29, 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both the MP’s Girish Bapat and Supriya Sule assured that they will be meeting Rajnath Singh in coming days to discuss the issues regarding Pune airport. The meeting was to be actually held on December 3 but got delayed,” said Patil.

“Both the MP’s have cleared that Purandar site was not cancelled due to political conflicts between ruling and the opposition party, it was cancelled due to technical issues,” added Patil.