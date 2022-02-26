Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Ajit Pawar asks citizens not to bring pets and foul Taljai hills

Deputy chief minister visits green belt and inaugurates various development works carried out by forest department
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar, along with other officials, surveyed Taljai hills on a battery-operated car, on Saturday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday appealed to citizens not to bring their pets on hills and make it dirty. He asked citizens to join hands to keep green belts clean.

Pawar on Saturday morning visited Taljai hills and inaugurated various development works carried out by the forest department under an initiative launched by minister of state for forests Datta Bharne.

Pawar surveyed the hill on a battery-operated car.

Pawar said, “It is our responsibility to keep hills clean. Many citizens visit the hill with their pets mainly to pooh. They have the right to love and keep pets, but they should not foul public places.”

Recently the forest department issued a circular banning pets, mainly dogs, on various hills in the city.

Pawar said, “While taking up development works, take care not to harm environment and encourage planting local species. Forest department should welcome suggestions from animal and environment experts while planning development works.

The deputy minister instructed forest department and PMC officials to ensure hills are maintained and do not end up as dumping grounds.

