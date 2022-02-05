Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajit Pawar denies to bring restrictions on late night works for construction sites
pune news

Ajit Pawar denies to bring restrictions on late night works for construction sites

As maximum accidents at construction sites happen during the night hours, the demand to restrict the working hours was brought up by city-based activists
A heavy iron mesh and construction material fell on workers at the under-construction building site at Shastrinagar in Yerawada around 11.15pm on Thursday, killing five of them. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The death of five workers in the accident at an under-construction building site in Yerawada on Thursday night has prompted a section of the city’s elected representatives to criticise the civic administration for allowing such work till late hours.

However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune’s guardian minister, on Saturday, refused to bring restrictions on the working hours at construction sites.

As maximum accidents at construction sites happen during the night hours, the demand to restrict the working hours was brought up by city-based activists and also Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar .

“We cannot take a decision for Pune alone. In Delhi, the work of parliament’s new building is going on round the clock. It is true that there should be good visibility while carrying out the work. As per primary information, the accident on Thursday took place as the safety norms were not adhered to,” said Pawar

Pawar said, “Whenever there is an accident on a construction site, after a few days, everyone speaks about the safety norms, but it is soon forgotten and work starts normally. We need to be vigilant when it comes to safety norms to avoid such mishaps.”

