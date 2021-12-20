Ajit Pawar okays Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadhu Budruk

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, gave an in-principle approval for construction of a grand memorial to commemorate the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk in Pune.

According to Ajit Pawar, the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj “should be glorious, commemorating his workmanship, befitting his personality and magnificent in terms of its structure.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire who ruled from 1681 to 1689 and was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vadhu Budruk is a village in Shirur tehsil of Pune district. Ajit Pawar further said that a competition should be organised for the design of the monument to select the best design.

Pawar instructed the district administration to work with the locals and take them into confidence while designing the project.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ajit Pawar, at which tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, MLA Ashok Pawar, additional chief secretary of Finance Manoj Sounik, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh were present, among others.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit Vadhu Budruk every year to pay homage at the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Pawar further directed that utmost care should be taken to ensure proper facilities for those who come for darshan. “Development work in the area preserving the sanctity of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s samadhi, with the consent of all, should be done in a grand manner,” he added.