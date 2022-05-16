Ajit Pawar reviews Kharif crop plan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Ahead of the monsoon season, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took a review meeting of the Kharif crop plan in the state
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar speaking in Pune on Monday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 16, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

“The crop insurance companies are generating huge profits under the Beed patten of 10 per cent administrative expenses and 10 per cent profit to the insurance companies and rest amount to be deposited with the state government. The same should be implemented everywhere in the state. We will put forth our demand before the central government,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, while giving instructions to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioners over the management of water Pawar said, “Both the commissioners have been given instructions to carefully manage water distribution. At the same time monsoon has reached Andaman, so this year we need not worry about water shortage.”

