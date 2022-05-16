Ajit Pawar reviews Kharif crop plan
Ahead of the monsoon season, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took a review meeting of the Kharif crop plan in the state.
“The crop insurance companies are generating huge profits under the Beed patten of 10 per cent administrative expenses and 10 per cent profit to the insurance companies and rest amount to be deposited with the state government. The same should be implemented everywhere in the state. We will put forth our demand before the central government,” said Pawar.
Meanwhile, while giving instructions to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioners over the management of water Pawar said, “Both the commissioners have been given instructions to carefully manage water distribution. At the same time monsoon has reached Andaman, so this year we need not worry about water shortage.”
Delhi: An everyday struggle for these workers under the sun
At a time when the torrid heat in the Capital has confined most people indoors, there are some who are still out in the sun to keep Delhi running even in the middle of an unforgiving heatwave. The maximum temperature in parts of the city crossed an unprecedented 49 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday. Name: Gopal Mandal Occupation: Construction worker Gopal Mandal came to Delhi from Araria, Bihar nearly two decades ago.
Ludhiana | PAU student bags ‘Prof Sabu Thomas best thesis award’
A student of the department of chemistry, Pooja Arora, Punjab Agricultural University also received a cash prize of ₹3,000 from Professor Sabu Thomas Golden Group Alumni, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala. Arora completed her MSc thesis under the guidance of nanotechnologist Anjali, department of soil science, PAU. Shammi Kapoor, registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and head of the department Manjeet Kaur Sangha congratulated Arora on her achievement.
CM Yogi announces road safety campaign launch from Wednesday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the launch of a state-wide road safety campaign from May 18. He also directed officers concerned to initiate measures to correct unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers on the roads, according to a statement released by the state government. The CM also said that aspects like road engineering, enforcement, trauma care and public awareness should also be included in the campaign.
Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership. The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a 'Jagatguru' (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.
