All PHCs in Pune district to be smart PHCs 

In an initiative to improve rural healthcare, the Pune district administration has decided to upgrade all 108 primary health centres (PHCs) into Smart PHCs. The project is the joint idea of Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi and Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad Pune. There are currently 108 PHCs in the Pune district. However, they differ greatly in size, design, and the facilities they offer. The goal is to bring uniformity and modern amenities to all centres, they said. According to officials, in the past several years, PHCs were constructed in the district as per the requirements. The initiative will be funded by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC). According to the officials, a survey was conducted by the district administration to identify the gaps in the PHCs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Gajanan Patil, CEO, ZP Pune, said, “The initiative will greatly improve healthcare delivery in rural and semi-urban parts of Pune district and ensure that patients have access to modern, clean, and efficient medical services close to home. Some of the internal changes are at par with the private healthcare facilities and will give a corporate hospital look to the PHCs,” he said.

The need for changes in the infrastructure was identified to meet the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS). Additionally, changes required in the tiles, colours, curtains water taps, etc., were identified, said Dr Sachin Desai, Pune district health officer.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, district collector, Jitendra Dudi, said, “We aim to ensure that every citizen, regardless of where they live, has access to high-quality healthcare. Smart PHCs will bridge the urban-rural healthcare gap and improve patient outcomes. This initiative is not just about infrastructure. It’s about creating a patient-friendly environment that uses technology, sustainability, and efficiency to serve the community better.”