All seven Omicron positive patients in Pune report mild or no symptoms

PUNE As of Monday evening, Pune district reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron Covid variant, and none have reported any severe symptoms, but only mild symptoms like fever and cough.

Of the seven, four who were eligible for the vaccination were fully vaccinated with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)-approved vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin. Of the seven, three who are minors also include a 1.5-year old girl child and a seven-year old girl, both of whom have also not reported any symptoms and are stable.

A patient was found positive for Omicron in Pune through routine surveillance. He visited Finland from November 18-25, 2021. He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid positive. He has taken both doses of Covishield vaccine and is completely stable without any symptoms. Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at PMC said, “The man is aged 47 and has not reported any comorbidity and the 25 samples that we collected from his close contacts includes the residents of the building he lives in. The domestic help and others who had come in contact with him have also tested negative. Although he did have a fever which is why he went for a test, as of now he is stable and is under institutional quarantine as per the protocol issued by the state government.”

In case of six who tested positive for the Omicron variant in Pimpri- Chinchwad, only one woman who is 44-years old had reported mild sympotms like coughing, while the other five did not report any sympotms. Dr Laxman Gofane, senior assistant medical officer said, “All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable. Even the 1.5-year old girl child and the 7-year old girl, both of whom are not eligible for vaccination, are stable and have not reported any symptoms. They have been admitted at the hospital as per the state protocol. We had sent all 16 samples for genome sequencing which includes three of whom had returned from Nigeria and others who are close contacts, We have got the results of 10 while six are awaited.”

Although the new variant, Omicron, is considered to be highly transmissible, study on its severity continues. The country-wide presentation which was made by the central health ministry and shared with state officials states: “As of December 3 Epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if Omicron is more transmissible (eg, easily spread from person to person), compared to other variants, including Delta variant. As far as the severity of the disease is concerned, preliminary data suggests an increase in the rate of hospitalisation in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron. The initial reported infections were among university students — younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease — but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks. All variants of Covid-19 can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people, and thus prevention is key.”