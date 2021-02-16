IND USA
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka.
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
Alumnus gifts CCTV cameras to Pune ZP school on Valentine's Day

Pune: Students of the zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka will now have another reason to remember the Valentine’s Day (February 15)
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Pune: Students of the zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka will now have another reason to remember the Valentine’s Day (February 15). Thanks to a caring gesture from their senior.

Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to his alma mater — the primary school that runs Classes 1 to 7. The 29-year-old, who works as a computer operator for government projects on contract basis, also farms in his village.

Renuse’s Valentine gift has crowned the zilla parishad school in Pabe as the first school in Velhe taluka to have CCTV camera facility.

“For me education is top priority and this is a small gesture of giving back to the society as my parents overcame many struggles to get me educated. We all should take steps to ensure that zilla parishad schools also get the facilities available at private school in cities,” said Renuse, who added that his son was born on Valentine’s Day two years ago.

“Installation of CCTV cameras at the school has become the new attraction for students who have not seen such technology. Though we have computers in classes for students, the CCTV camera facility will help to monitor the wards as they are told that the principal is watching their activities through these cameras. This warning is coming handy since the last two days after CCTVs were installed,” said Suresh Koli, principal, zilla parishad school, Pabe.

Pabe village located in a hilly area is 75 kilometres from Pune and faces road connectivity issue during the monsoon.

