Ambegaon police station receives ISO certification

The Ambegaon police station in Pune has become the first such facility in the city to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management. The certificate was presented by Pune police commissioner (CP) Amitesh Kumar on Monday. It follows a rigorous audit of the station’s processes, documentation, and citizen service mechanisms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The certification recognises the station’s adherence to international standards in administrative efficiency, service delivery and quality management. It follows a rigorous audit of the station’s processes, documentation, and citizen service mechanisms.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-centric policing,” said a senior officer from the Ambegaon police station.

The move is part of a broader initiative by Pune city police to modernise operations and strengthen public trust in law enforcement.

Sharad Zine, SPI at Ambegaon police station, said, “We applied for ISO certification last month. An audit was conducted, and the certificate was issued thereafter. This is a team effort. It will not only enhance our efficiency but also inspire and motivate our personnel.”

According to police, an ISO committee assessed the station on several parameters including physical infrastructure, quality assurance, documentation practices, and public interface services, before granting the certification.