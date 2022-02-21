Amid Uddhav Thackeray’s reduced public presence, Aaditya tours Maha aggressively

PUNE Having covered 10 districts – from Chanda aka Chandrapur district along the eastern border of Maharashtra to Banda, a town in Sindhudurg district near the Goa-Maharashtra border – in just eight days, minister for environment Aaditya Thackeray seems to be racing against time in touring the length and breadth of the state. What’s more, his aggressive touring of the state comes in stark contrast to the reduced presence of his father and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is still recovering from cervical spine surgery.

On Monday, Aaditya visited the border town of Sindhudurg district after a two-day visit to Kolhapur. Last week, he visited Pune twice within a gap of six days while also touring Nagpur, Chandrapur and Aurangabad. Most of the cities that Aaditya has visited will be going to polls (civic) in the next two months. His visits come at a time when Covid cases in the state have fallen drastically along with a drop in positivity rate and fatalities, resulting in the government easing various curbs. Aaditya’s growing public presence also indicates his rising clout within the party apart from sending out a message to other party ministers to step out and fight the elections in order to win.

During his online interaction with Shiv Sainiks on the birth anniversary of Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, the CM had taken strong objection to the Sena’s poor performance in the recent rural local body polls. He had asked leaders to look at the efforts put in by other parties. “Our top leaders hardly step out for these elections. Even I haven’t stepped out so I am also responsible. See the leaders of the Congress and NCP; they go and work hard even for small local elections… they put in all their might but Sena leaders are not doing this,” Uddhav had said. Uddhav has now been in active politics for 25 years ever since he took the reins of the BMC in 1997 and prepared the strategy for the civic body election. Following Uddhav’s remarks, Aaditya, who has been active in politics for 12 years now, has been touring most states, including Goa where the Sena contested the recently held assembly elections.

When asked, Sena leader and Pune in-charge Sachit Ahir said, “Aaditya Thackeray is visiting various parts of state now as he could not do it earlier because of Covid. During his visits, he is mostly focusing on issues pertaining to environment while at the same time meeting party workers.”

On being questioned about if the tours are done in the light of CM’s absence, Ahir said, “Aaditya is a very important leader in the party. It is most right for him to undertake tours if Uddhavji cannot do it due to health.”

According to Surendra Jondhale, analyst and professor of politics at Mumbai university, the Shiv Sena’s real strength is its Sainiks and hence, maintaining a rapport with the workers is very important. “Aaditya is doing the same. When Uddhav is immobile, Sena’s political face has to be seen. Aaditya is that face here. He is trying to fill up the space created by Uddhav’s absence,” Jondhale said. During his visits, the Thackeray scion mostly focuses on environment-related issues and the inauguration of projects while meeting locals and party members and taking stock of preparations for the civic polls.

In Pune, Aaditya visited the Salim Ali Bird Park on February 13 and reviewed the work of restoration of the famous sanctuary. On February 19, the minister once again visited the district for various programmes, including the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 17th century Maratha king; and the inauguration of civic works completed under the supervision of a party corporator. While the CM is present for the function every year, his surgery has put restrictions on his tours since November last year. Notwithstanding, he was recently seen on Sunday during Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Mumbai. Prior to that, Thackeray senior was last seen in person during the cremation ceremony of legendary songstress, Lata Mangeshkar.

“There are municipal polls slated in big cities. At the same time, the Sena is trying to expand at the national level. Therefore, it is a political necessity for the party to have a leader like Aaditya to be seen everywhere in the absence of his father. Political visibility becomes especially important when the opposition is aggressively attacking Uddhav and his absence,” said Jondhale.

Founded in 1966 by late Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena has always been a cadre-based party with a hardline approach. With Uddhav reducing his public presence and the party facing a serious challenge from the opposition BJP, the upcoming civic elections in various parts will be a major test for Aaditya.

Despite repeated attempts, Aaditya could not be contacted.

