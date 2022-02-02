Amit Shah keeps his word allocates 11 crore to Vamnicom

PUNE Union home minister and first cooperative minister Amit Shah has kept his promise to start India’s first university for the cooperative sector in Pune by taking the first step towards it. In keeping with his promise, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a provision of ₹11 crore for the same in the annual budget. Sitharaman on Tuesday conferred independent institute status on the Vaikuntlal Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (Vamnicom) and made a budgetary provision of ₹11 crore for the same.

Announcing the budget, Sitharaman said, “Vamnicom is a national-level, cooperative training institute. It falls within the administrative purview of the National Council for Cooperative Training (NCCT). Its budgetary requirements are met through grants-in-aid released to the NCCT. It is now getting converted into a full-fledged independent institution with its own budgetary allocation from the year 2022-23.”

Leaders from Maharashtra including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Radhakrisha Vikhe-Patil and Maharashtra Apex Cooperative Banks (MACB) chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar had demanded that the institute be converted into a cooperative university when Shah visited Pune recently. Shah promised to do the needful and has now taken the first step towards it.

Welcoming the move, Anaskar said, “This is the initial step to convert the institute into a university and is a welcome move. It has now got independent status. The framework will be designed for various courses and the syllabi for the same and later, the central government will declare it as a university. This is the first step towards that.”

Anaskar said, “Pune is the base of India’s cooperative sector. This institute is near Pune University and the Reserve Bank of India’s college of agriculture. Many cooperative institutes too are in Pune. Considering all this, it is a good move to have the first cooperative university in Pune.”

During a recent visit to Pune and Loni in Ahmednagar, Shah announced that he would bring in skilled and effective manpower to ensure professionalism in the cooperative sector and added that the centre is coming up with various initiatives in this sector. In his address, Shah spoke of various reforms and initiatives for the cooperative sector and also about establishing a varsity though he did not mention where it would come up.

