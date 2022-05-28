Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Amravati man booked for stalking woman athlete

The FIR further states that the accused had met the victim during a sports event in Assam and somehow obtained her mobile number. He sent her several messages and demanded physical relationship
The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on May 28, 2022 09:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Bhosari police have booked a man for stalking and harassing a woman athlete whom he had met in Assam.

The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated.

The victim has lodged a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 354 (a) and 354 (d) against the accused who is a resident of Amravati.

The first information report (FIR) further adds that the accused had met the victim during a sports event in Assam and somehow obtained her mobile number. He sent her several messages on WhatsApp and demanded physical relationship. Fed up with the constant harassment, an FIR was lodged against the accused.

Assistant police inspector Kalyan Ghadge who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “He has been constantly harassing over the phone after which the woman approached us and filed a complaint against him. The accused met the victim during a sports event and has been calling her since then.”

